Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $39.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

