Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $39.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
Featured Articles
