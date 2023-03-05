SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $140.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Activity at SiTime
In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $73,633.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,100.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $73,633.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,100.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,104.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,794 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime
SiTime Stock Up 2.0 %
SITM stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $270.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.83.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
