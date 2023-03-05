SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 548.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

SKM stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.