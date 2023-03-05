Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Up 23.8% in February

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Up 13.3 %

EDTK traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.45. 61,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,619. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

