SmartFi One Day Volume Hits $40,321.34 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $40,321.34 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

