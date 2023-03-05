SOMESING Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $54.64 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,750,972,628 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

