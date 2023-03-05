Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,282,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

