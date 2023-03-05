SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 119.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth $204,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,536 shares of company stock worth $5,900,024. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

