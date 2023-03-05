SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.60.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,536 shares of company stock worth $5,900,024. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 244.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 233.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

