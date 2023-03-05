SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

