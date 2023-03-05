SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SPIP opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.