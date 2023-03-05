SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

