SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,575,000 after purchasing an additional 403,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after purchasing an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 318,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 246,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $86.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.