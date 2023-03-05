Spell Token (SPELL) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $78.84 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Spell Token Token Trading

