Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

