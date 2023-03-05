Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

About Stagwell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

