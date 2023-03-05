Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $108.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $7,962,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

