State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of State Street worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street Stock Up 1.9 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

