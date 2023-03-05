Status (SNT) Market Cap Tops $104.97 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Status has a total market capitalization of $104.97 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00039108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00219424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,455.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,295,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,952,136,913.1495233 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02683013 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,709,176.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

