Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Reduced by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 303,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.45.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

