Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.7 %
Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $16.08.
Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.