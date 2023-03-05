Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

