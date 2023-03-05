Stifel Nicolaus Trims Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Target Price to C$4.00

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy restated a hold rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WRG opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. Western Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.40 and a 52 week high of C$60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.27.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

