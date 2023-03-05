Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PureCycle Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 5,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,091 call options.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PCT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,866. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PureCycle Technologies

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.