StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

