StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
AAU stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
