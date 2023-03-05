StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.