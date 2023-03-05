StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.