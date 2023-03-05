StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
