StockNews.com Upgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.88.

uniQure Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $58,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,754 shares of company stock valued at $580,424 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in uniQure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

