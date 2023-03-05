STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.66 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. STP has a market capitalization of $86.66 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STP has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04644571 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,137,432.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

