Streamr (DATA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.96 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $29.15 million and $1.96 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Streamr alerts:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

