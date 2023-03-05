Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,103.0 days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SDGCF opened at $24.40 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

