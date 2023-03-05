sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $48.60 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $48.60 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00422855 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.83 or 0.28582181 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,430,413 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars.

