sUSD Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $48.53 million and $2.70 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,418,059 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

