Sutro Biopharma (STRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of STRO opened at $5.79 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $332.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,008,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 285,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sutro Biopharma

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

