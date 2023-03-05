SVB Leerink Comments on Veradigm Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veradigm in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis expects that the software maker will earn $0.57 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Veradigm’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veradigm’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.10 on Friday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veradigm by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

