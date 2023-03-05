S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SANW opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 411,768 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

