Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $41.40 million and $2.62 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00422636 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,411.44 or 0.28567438 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,297,036,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,012,425,750 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars.

