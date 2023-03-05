Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $0.29

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $159.86 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 556,871,397 coins and its circulating supply is 556,870,809 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

