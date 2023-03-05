Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,253,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 1,016,660 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,386,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

