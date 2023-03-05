Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

