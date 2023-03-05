Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

