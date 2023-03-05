Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.69.

TGT stock opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

