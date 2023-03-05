Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,773,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,349,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 34.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 407,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 408.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 210,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 169,337 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

