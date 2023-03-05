Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

