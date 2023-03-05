TerraClassicUSD Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $235.84 million and $8.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00072531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00053832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024014 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003526 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,436,739 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,499,631 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

