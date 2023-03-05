TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.44 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $238.40 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00072895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00054240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00024268 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003580 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,441,558 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,514,357 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

