Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 201.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 192.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 834,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,332,000 after buying an additional 548,913 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $2,733,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 233.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 212.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.51.

Tesla Stock Up 3.6 %

TSLA opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $625.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,014,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

