Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of TFG traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 9.95 ($0.12). 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737. Tetragon Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.28 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.56 ($0.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35.
About Tetragon Financial Group
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.