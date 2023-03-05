Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

