TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 389.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 452.0%.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.49. TFS Financial has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 16.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 409.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

