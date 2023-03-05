The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,540,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

