The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

NASDAQ CGABL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,605. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39.

